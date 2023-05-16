Warehouses De Pauw NV/SA (OTCMKTS:WDPSF) Upgraded to “Sector Perform” by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Warehouses De Pauw NV/SA (OTCMKTS:WDPSF – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Warehouses De Pauw NV/SA Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS WDPSF opened at $31.54 on Friday. Warehouses De Pauw NV/SA has a one year low of $23.52 and a one year high of $36.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.28 and a 200 day moving average of $29.43.
About Warehouses De Pauw NV/SA
