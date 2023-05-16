Warehouses De Pauw NV/SA (OTCMKTS:WDPSF) Upgraded to “Sector Perform” by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Warehouses De Pauw NV/SA (OTCMKTS:WDPSF – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS WDPSF opened at $31.54 on Friday. Warehouses De Pauw NV/SA has a one year low of $23.52 and a one year high of $36.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.28 and a 200 day moving average of $29.43.

Warehouses De Pauw SA is real estate investment trust. It engages in the development, and lease of logistic and semi-industrial real estate properties. The firm offers storage and distribution facilities for logistics, industrial, and production purposes. It operates through the following geographical segments: Belgium, Netherlands, France, and Romania.

