Warner Financial Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Warner Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for 1.6% of Warner Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,214,000 after buying an additional 6,138 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,763,000 after buying an additional 5,495 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,464,000 after purchasing an additional 11,547 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBR stock opened at $153.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.48 and a fifty-two week high of $178.51.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

