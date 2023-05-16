Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Holdings Lifted by JGP Wealth Management LLC

JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 232.1% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Waste Management from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.64.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

Waste Management Price Performance

In other Waste Management news, EVP John J. Morris sold 15,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total value of $2,357,076.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,799,318.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 6,800 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,054,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,915,135. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 15,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total value of $2,357,076.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,799,318.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,443 shares of company stock worth $4,715,820. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE WM traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $168.33. 326,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,756,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $68.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.65. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.89 and a twelve month high of $175.98.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.23% and a net margin of 11.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

