Waters (NYSE:WAT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Waters from $350.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Waters from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Waters from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waters has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $335.27.

Waters Stock Up 0.8 %

WAT opened at $273.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $299.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $320.57. Waters has a 52 week low of $262.74 and a 52 week high of $369.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $684.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.86 million. Waters had a return on equity of 175.08% and a net margin of 23.81%. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Waters will post 12.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark P. Vergnano acquired 3,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $313.32 per share, for a total transaction of $997,924.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,479.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Waters by 192.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 76 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Waters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Waters by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

