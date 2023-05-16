WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Shares Sold by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. trimmed its position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) by 79.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 22,708 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WD-40 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in WD-40 by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,264,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in WD-40 by 1,370.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,279 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in WD-40 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in WD-40 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $318,000. 92.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WD-40 alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of WD-40 from $197.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WD-40 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

WD-40 Trading Down 1.9 %

In other WD-40 news, CEO Steven A. Brass acquired 558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $179.08 per share, with a total value of $99,926.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,960,729.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Steven A. Brass bought 558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $179.08 per share, with a total value of $99,926.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,533 shares in the company, valued at $2,960,729.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Phenix Q. Kiamilev bought 224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $179.08 per share, for a total transaction of $40,113.92. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,515.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 950 shares of company stock valued at $170,126. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WDFC opened at $188.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $180.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.36 and a beta of -0.16. WD-40 has a 12 month low of $145.16 and a 12 month high of $209.64.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $130.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.80 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 30.96%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WD-40 will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WD-40 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. WD-40’s payout ratio is currently 75.80%.

WD-40 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WD-40 Co engages in developing and selling products that solve problems in workshops, factories, and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), and Asia-Pacific. Its product brands include WD-40 multi-use product, WD-40 specialist, 3-in-one, GT85, X-14, 2000 flushes, carpet fresh, no vac, spot shot, 1001, lava, and solvol.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.