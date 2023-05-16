Weitz Investment Management Inc. Acquires 45,200 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Weitz Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 840,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,200 shares during the quarter. CarMax accounts for 2.9% of Weitz Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Weitz Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of CarMax worth $51,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in CarMax during the first quarter worth about $106,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CarMax by 80.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of CarMax by 6.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CarMax by 1.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE KMX traded down $2.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.62. 306,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,291,405. The company has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 2.60. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $106.24.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company’s revenue was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KMX. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of CarMax from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.40.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

