Weitz Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Weitz Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHTR. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 2.5% in the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 2.8% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charter Communications news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total value of $11,509,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 17,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,711,014.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR traded down $3.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $339.49. 235,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,105,667. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $345.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $363.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.10. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $297.66 and a twelve month high of $515.66.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $6.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 8.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $405.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $481.35.

Charter Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.