Weitz Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Weitz Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Weitz Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $18,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Salesforce by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,449,523 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,571,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,556 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Salesforce by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,825,733 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,447,733,000 after acquiring an additional 585,881 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,875,409 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,839,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,446 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,057,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,590,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,315,501 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,553,227,000 after acquiring an additional 18,581 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.78, for a total value of $245,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,738,805.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.78, for a total transaction of $245,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at $19,738,805.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total transaction of $122,967.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,707,289,622.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,281 shares of company stock worth $8,640,426. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE:CRM traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $204.90. 1,237,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,671,844. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 974.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $192.58 and a 200 day moving average of $166.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $206.28.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to reacquire up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRM. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered shares of Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.76.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

