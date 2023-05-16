Weitz Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Weitz Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 65,000 shares during the quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $12,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 338.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 199.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Pecaut & CO. bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. 29.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.95 per share, with a total value of $25,165.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 119,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.59, for a total transaction of $8,926,931.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 3,550,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,822,918.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.95 per share, with a total value of $25,165.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at $790,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 51,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,376,825 and sold 432,401 shares valued at $32,257,898. 4.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,980. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52-week low of $25.05 and a 52-week high of $45.26. The company has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.22. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LSXMA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $67.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $62.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.