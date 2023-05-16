Weitz Investment Management Inc. Sells 50,000 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Weitz Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,617,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. The Liberty SiriusXM Group makes up about 3.6% of Weitz Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Weitz Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $63,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 192.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 329.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 55.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LSXMK traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.32. 126,831 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,133,290. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52 week low of $25.02 and a 52 week high of $45.20. The stock has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.79 and a 200 day moving average of $35.34.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LSXMK. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $49,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $49,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,805 shares in the company, valued at $568,980. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 9,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total value of $663,226.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,791.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 51,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,376,825 and sold 432,401 shares valued at $32,257,898. Company insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

