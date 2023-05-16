Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Bought by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth $40,000. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 3.4 %
WFC opened at $38.77 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.99. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $48.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.
Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.38%.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,605,476.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,590 shares in the company, valued at $906,429.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.45.
About Wells Fargo & Company
Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.
