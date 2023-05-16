Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Purchased by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 207,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,128 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Welltower were worth $13,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 287.4% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 10,018 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Welltower by 19.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,030,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,290,000 after acquiring an additional 165,728 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 11.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Welltower by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 19,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 10,443 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Welltower by 3,979.9% in the third quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 6,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $80.13 on Tuesday. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.50 and a 1-year high of $90.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $39.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 348.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.20.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 0.51%. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 1,060.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WELL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays increased their target price on Welltower from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Welltower in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.82.

Welltower Profile

(Get Rating)

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.