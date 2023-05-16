Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Chubb comprises approximately 1.5% of Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 142.3% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on Chubb from $256.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Chubb in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.54.

Chubb Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Chubb stock traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $198.83. The stock had a trading volume of 212,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,742,157. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $173.78 and a 1 year high of $231.37.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.39 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 17.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 26.65%.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total transaction of $5,064,948.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 272,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total transaction of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total value of $189,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

See Also

