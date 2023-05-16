Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,910 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 685 shares during the period. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COP. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 9,636 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 417.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 752,490 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $88,794,000 after purchasing an additional 606,976 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 7,514 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 153.1% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 230,231 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,167,000 after purchasing an additional 139,266 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Societe Generale raised ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.21.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of NYSE COP traded down $1.97 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,441,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,412,166. The company has a market cap of $118.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.30. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $78.30 and a 52 week high of $138.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.90 and its 200 day moving average is $112.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $15.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 20.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 16.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director R A. Walker purchased 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $494,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,842,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker acquired 4,800 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $494,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,842,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total transaction of $102,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,665.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

