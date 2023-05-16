Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Booz Allen Hamilton accounts for approximately 2.6% of Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $5,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 854.8% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter valued at $44,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BAH traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.86. The company had a trading volume of 136,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,072. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.60. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $76.60 and a 1 year high of $112.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BAH shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.63.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 27,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $2,764,575.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,926. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

