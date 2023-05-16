Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 1,400 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,766 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $131,000. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.2% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,280 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 813,253 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $96,257,000 after acquiring an additional 15,521 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 19,467 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 636.2% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $5,551,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,825,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,746,582.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $26,842.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,896 shares in the company, valued at $4,222,103.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $5,551,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,825,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,746,582.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,197 shares of company stock worth $6,659,607. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.37.

ABT traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.16. 895,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,102,060. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $93.25 and a 1-year high of $118.23.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 62.01%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Featured Articles

