Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 368 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Trust lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 95.8% in the third quarter. American Trust now owns 112,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,796,000 after acquiring an additional 54,826 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 169.5% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $443,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 130,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,614,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

AGG traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $98.87. 1,340,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,980,580. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.53. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.20 and a twelve month high of $104.39.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

