Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:GDO)

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.101 per share on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GDO traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.40. The company had a trading volume of 14,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,313. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $15.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GDO. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 1.4% in the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 226,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,367,000 after buying an additional 3,227 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $404,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 9.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 170,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after buying an additional 15,377 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 347,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,167,000 after buying an additional 6,516 shares during the period.

About Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

