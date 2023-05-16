Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) Increases Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0945 per share on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st. This is a boost from Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HYI traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.41. 38,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,227. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.11. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $11.21 and a 12 month high of $13.04.

Get Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 912,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,935,000 after purchasing an additional 83,857 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 391,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,885,000 after purchasing an additional 6,865 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 349,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,846,000 after purchasing an additional 33,594 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 141,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $1,266,000.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, limited-term, closed-end management fund, which engages in the investment activities focusing on fixed securities. It seeks high income, with a capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on July 20, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.