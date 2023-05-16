Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Weyco Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Weyco Group stock opened at $27.10 on Friday. Weyco Group has a 12-month low of $19.89 and a 12-month high of $32.45. The stock has a market cap of $258.70 million, a PE ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.33.

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The textile maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Weyco Group had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $99.05 million during the quarter.

Weyco Group Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Weyco Group

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Weyco Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Weyco Group’s payout ratio is presently 29.15%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Weyco Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Weyco Group by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,747 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Weyco Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 252,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 11,049 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Weyco Group by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,657 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Weyco Group by 157,750.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,157 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.63% of the company’s stock.

Weyco Group Company Profile

Weyco Group, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of footwear for men, women and children. It operates through the following segments: North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The North American Wholesale Operations segment includes selling products to department stores and specialty shops in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

