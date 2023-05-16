William Blair Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,634,607 Shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,732,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,634,607 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 4.22% of Certara worth $108,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Certara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,343,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Certara by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,041,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,742,000 after acquiring an additional 258,869 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Certara by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Certara by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Certara by 1,071.7% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 765,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,301,000 after buying an additional 700,117 shares in the last quarter. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Certara Stock Performance

CERT stock opened at $20.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Certara, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $24.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.92 and its 200-day moving average is $19.07. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 226.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.57.

Insider Activity at Certara

Certara ( NASDAQ:CERT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. Certara had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $90.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Certara, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $104,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 177,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,692,801.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on CERT shares. Barclays downgraded Certara from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Stephens started coverage on Certara in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Certara from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Certara from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Certara from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

About Certara

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

