William Blair Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 889,864 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 33,822 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 1.49% of First Merchants worth $36,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Merchants in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of First Merchants by 724.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of First Merchants by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Merchants by 271.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Merchants in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 71.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Merchants news, Director Gary Lehman sold 1,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $58,731.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,804,450.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

First Merchants Stock Performance

FRME has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on First Merchants from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Merchants in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

FRME stock opened at $25.53 on Tuesday. First Merchants Co. has a 12-month low of $24.52 and a 12-month high of $45.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.05.

First Merchants Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from First Merchants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.26%.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

