William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $40.36 Million Stake in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,244,805 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 84,617 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.77% of Old National Bancorp worth $40,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 125,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,257,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,338,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,143,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,556,000 after buying an additional 110,215 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 227.3% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 237,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,266,000 after buying an additional 164,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Old National Bancorp

In other news, Chairman Michael L. Scudder sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $895,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 290,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,205,248.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP John V. Moran purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.85 per share, with a total value of $49,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,625. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Michael L. Scudder sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $895,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 290,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,205,248.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 23,200 shares of company stock valued at $317,679 and have sold 84,308 shares valued at $1,510,217. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Old National Bancorp Trading Up 1.8 %

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Old National Bancorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Old National Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Old National Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of ONB stock opened at $12.43 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Old National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.66 and a 1 year high of $20.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.81.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $457.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 27.86%.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The firm’s Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

Further Reading

