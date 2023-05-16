William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $51.53 Million Stake in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,443,425 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 22,527 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 1.73% of InMode worth $51,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of InMode during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of InMode by 9,263.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of InMode during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of InMode during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of InMode by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,350 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

Get InMode alerts:

InMode Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of InMode stock opened at $34.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 2.07. InMode Ltd. has a 1-year low of $21.20 and a 1-year high of $41.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The healthcare company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). InMode had a net margin of 36.05% and a return on equity of 36.35%. The company had revenue of $133.57 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that InMode Ltd. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of InMode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of InMode in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of InMode from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of InMode from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.71.

InMode Company Profile

(Get Rating)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.