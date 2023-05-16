William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $92.02 Million Stake in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,729,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,480,947 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Shoals Technologies Group were worth $92,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,063,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,365,000 after acquiring an additional 55,184 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 69.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,073,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670,238 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 107.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,466,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797,637 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,006,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,781,000 after purchasing an additional 98,974 shares during the period. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 41.0% during the third quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,084,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,914,000 after purchasing an additional 605,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Shoals Technologies Group Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SHLS opened at $24.71 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.79 and a 200-day moving average of $24.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.92. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.59 and a 52-week high of $32.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

Shoals Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:SHLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 55.58%. The company had revenue of $94.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.29 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Jeffery Tolnar sold 1,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $32,247.85. Following the sale, the president now owns 64,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,472,894.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 3,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total value of $73,966.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 461,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,359,694.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Jeffery Tolnar sold 1,415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $32,247.85. Following the sale, the president now owns 64,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,472,894.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,695,143 shares of company stock valued at $598,266,559 over the last 90 days. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SHLS. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $37.50 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays downgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.34.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

