William Blair Investment Management LLC Makes New $82.24 Million Investment in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 97,433 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $82,236,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of O’Reilly Automotive as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 56 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $945.28 on Tuesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $562.90 and a one year high of $964.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $875.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $845.30. The stock has a market cap of $57.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.00 by $0.28. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 176.66% and a net margin of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 4,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $962.02, for a total value of $3,872,130.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,676,880.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total transaction of $417,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,750.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 4,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $962.02, for a total value of $3,872,130.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,676,880.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,633 shares of company stock worth $41,674,152. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ORLY. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $945.00 to $950.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,055.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $900.00 to $975.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $925.00 to $985.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $933.38.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

