William Blair Investment Management LLC Purchases 20,154 Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 511,763 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,154 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $43,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 169,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,366,000 after purchasing an additional 8,981 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $220,000. Maven Securities LTD grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 171.4% in the third quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 11,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 88,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,461,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 579,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,776,000 after acquiring an additional 94,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on WTFC shares. Hovde Group raised Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Wintrust Financial from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Wintrust Financial from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wintrust Financial Price Performance

In other Wintrust Financial news, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. acquired 7,100 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.31 per share, for a total transaction of $520,501.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 47,173 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,458,252.63. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Timothy Crane acquired 1,500 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.87 per share, with a total value of $91,305.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,575.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $63.04 on Tuesday. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $57.48 and a 1-year high of $97.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.17.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.25. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 22.82%. The firm had revenue of $565.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.68 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is presently 18.33%.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corp. operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal, and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

See Also

