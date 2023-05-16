William Blair Investment Management LLC Purchases 50,641 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 625,185 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,641 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.40% of Veeva Systems worth $100,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 19,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after acquiring an additional 8,890 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 1,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 199,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 12,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 78.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE VEEV opened at $176.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $28.21 billion, a PE ratio of 58.65, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.92. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.02 and a 12 month high of $232.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $177.28 and a 200-day moving average of $173.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 22.63%. The business had revenue of $563.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.18 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $1,785,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,571.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $1,785,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,571.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 2,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.93, for a total value of $483,569.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,980,195.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,818 shares of company stock valued at $2,296,277 in the last quarter. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (down from $205.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Veeva Systems from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Veeva Systems from $233.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.39.

About Veeva Systems

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.