William Blair Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 451,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 15,669 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.36% of Hub Group worth $35,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Hub Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Hub Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hub Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Hub Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in Hub Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 15,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Hub Group from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Hub Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Hub Group from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.21.

Hub Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HUBG opened at $73.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Hub Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.50 and a 1-year high of $104.67. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.90.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. Hub Group had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. Hub Group’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Hub Group, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

