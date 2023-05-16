William Blair Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,390,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 166,419 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Insmed were worth $67,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Insmed in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Insmed by 645.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Insmed by 2,170.4% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Insmed by 42.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Insmed by 650.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. 92.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on INSM. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Insmed from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Insmed from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.33.

Insmed Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of INSM opened at $19.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.99 and its 200 day moving average is $19.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.53. Insmed Incorporated has a 12-month low of $16.04 and a 12-month high of $28.94. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $65.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.93 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 212.33% and a negative return on equity of 3,789.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.80) EPS. Research analysts expect that Insmed Incorporated will post -4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insmed Profile

(Get Rating)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

