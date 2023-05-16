William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 33,415 Shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 883,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 33,415 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $39,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABM. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ABM Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 37.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 31.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the third quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the first quarter worth $202,000. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

ABM Industries Stock Performance

Shares of ABM Industries stock opened at $43.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. ABM Industries Incorporated has a twelve month low of $37.68 and a twelve month high of $50.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.56 and its 200 day moving average is $45.11.

ABM Industries Announces Dividend

ABM Industries ( NYSE:ABM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is currently 30.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ABM Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut shares of ABM Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ABM Industries news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $135,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,754,457.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

About ABM Industries

(Get Rating)

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business and Industry, Manufacturing and Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions. The Business and Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties, sports and entertainment venues, and traditional hospitals and non-acute healthcare facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.