William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 49,670 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,024,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 49,670 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.71% of Blueprint Medicines worth $44,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,756,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $379,297,000 after purchasing an additional 476,743 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,661,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $373,009,000 after purchasing an additional 44,292 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,908,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $249,703,000 after purchasing an additional 431,619 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,716,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,213,000 after purchasing an additional 449,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,286,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,815,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter.

BPMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.67.

NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $55.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 0.72. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a one year low of $37.82 and a one year high of $79.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.96.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.66) by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $63.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.85 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 100.31% and a negative net margin of 284.02%. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.79) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -10.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 9,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.67, for a total value of $447,246.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 173,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,921,461.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Christopher K. Murray sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total value of $85,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,747.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 9,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.67, for a total transaction of $447,246.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 173,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,921,461.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,696 shares of company stock worth $1,265,091 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company, which engages in the invention of medicines for people with cancer and blood disorders. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

