Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Shares Purchased by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 116,943 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,046 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $28,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,702,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,782,000 after acquiring an additional 528,712 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,241,000. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 38.7% in the third quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 1,285,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,294,000 after acquiring an additional 358,462 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter worth $29,367,000. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 97.7% in the third quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 262,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,802,000 after acquiring an additional 129,868 shares in the last quarter. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 2,500 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total transaction of $578,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,455,025.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WTW shares. StockNews.com cut Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $259.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $218.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.85.

Shares of WTW stock opened at $229.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.72. The company has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.75. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12-month low of $187.89 and a 12-month high of $258.93.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 12.18%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.44 EPS for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

