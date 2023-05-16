Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) by 42.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 661,125 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 492,400 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 1.15% of Wix.com worth $50,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 144,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,064,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Wix.com by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,406 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Wix.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,927 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in Wix.com by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WIX. Raymond James upgraded Wix.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wix.com in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Wix.com from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on Wix.com from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Wix.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.19.

NASDAQ:WIX opened at $78.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.49. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 1.24. Wix.com Ltd. has a 52-week low of $53.12 and a 52-week high of $101.55.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The information services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $355.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.69 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wix.com Ltd. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

