Workspace Group (LON:WKP) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Workspace Group (LON:WKP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 600 ($7.52) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.37% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th.

Get Workspace Group alerts:

Workspace Group Stock Down 0.3 %

LON:WKP traded down GBX 1.20 ($0.02) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 474.80 ($5.95). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,359. The company has a market cap of £909.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 558.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.13. Workspace Group has a one year low of GBX 335.20 ($4.20) and a one year high of GBX 735.59 ($9.21). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 463.14 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 466.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.19, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

About Workspace Group

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Workspace Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workspace Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.