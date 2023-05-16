WOW-token Trading Down 0.1% This Week (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 16th. Over the last week, WOW-token has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. WOW-token has a total market cap of $283.40 million and $8.62 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WOW-token token can now be bought for $0.0283 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004034 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00027553 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00009251 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WOW-token Token Profile

WOW-token (CRYPTO:WOW) is a token. Its launch date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02834349 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $66.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.

