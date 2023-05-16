WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Given New C$200.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$196.00 to C$200.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$186.00 to C$201.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$181.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$197.00 to C$199.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$190.00 to C$205.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

WSP Global Stock Performance

Shares of WSP Global stock opened at $128.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $128.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.38. WSP Global has a 12-month low of $101.74 and a 12-month high of $133.72.

WSP Global Company Profile

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

