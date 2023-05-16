Xcel Brands (XELB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter.

Xcel Brands Stock Performance

NASDAQ XELB opened at $0.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.99 million, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Xcel Brands has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $1.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xcel Brands

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Xcel Brands stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 360,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,997 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.84% of Xcel Brands worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Xcel Brands Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xcel Brands in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.



XCel Brands, Inc engages in the design, production, marketing, wholesale, and direct-to-consumer sales of branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods and other consumer products. It owns and manages Isaac Mizrahi, Judith Ripka, Halston, C Wonder, Longaberger, and Lori Goldstein brands.

