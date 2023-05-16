Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,149,226 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 748,505 shares.The stock last traded at $12.64 and had previously closed at $12.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xenia Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.84 and its 200 day moving average is $13.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Xenia Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:XHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 6.39%. As a group, research analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XHR. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 258.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.