Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) fell 7.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.15 and last traded at $16.16. 192,233 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 777,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.50.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XMTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Xometry from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Xometry from $45.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Xometry from $28.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Xometry from $48.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Xometry from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.73.
The company has a quick ratio of 6.09, a current ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $725.18 million, a P/E ratio of -10.53 and a beta of -0.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.94.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its position in Xometry by 56.0% in the first quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 5,718,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052,872 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Xometry by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,188,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,667,000 after purchasing an additional 23,621 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Xometry by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,816,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,923,000 after purchasing an additional 447,638 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Xometry by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,505,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,766,000 after purchasing an additional 20,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Xometry by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,420,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,476,000 after purchasing an additional 706,969 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.
