XRUN Price Tops $0.35 on Major Exchanges (XRUN)

XRUN (XRUN) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 16th. One XRUN token can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00001285 BTC on popular exchanges. XRUN has a total market capitalization of $337.50 million and approximately $92,571.26 worth of XRUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, XRUN has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRUN Profile

XRUN’s launch date was April 5th, 2022. XRUN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 970,000,000 tokens. XRUN’s official website is xrun.run/m. XRUN’s official Twitter account is @foundationxrun and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for XRUN is blog.naver.com/xrunfoundation.

XRUN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A blockchain advertising platform with AR(Augmented Reality) and GPS technologyCollection and mission performance of XRUN crypto-currencyIncreased reliability and immersion in advertising of introducing Blockchain and using ARHigh reward system through crypto-currency, increased advertising efficiencyTelegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRUN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XRUN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XRUN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

