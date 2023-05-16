XYO Price Tops $0.0042 (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 16th. XYO has a total market cap of $54.43 million and $942,715.19 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, XYO has traded up 3.3% against the dollar. One XYO token can now be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00007392 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00020506 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00025898 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000092 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00018445 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,098.34 or 1.00038255 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000098 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO (CRYPTO:XYO) is a token. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The official website for XYO is xyo.network. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,960,974,963 with 12,844,821,265.9205 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00397987 USD and is up 1.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 58 active market(s) with $433,742.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

