Yuval Wasserman Buys 4,350 Shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) Stock

FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Rating) Chairman Yuval Wasserman bought 4,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.39 per share, for a total transaction of $49,546.50. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 135,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,541,670.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Yuval Wasserman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get FARO Technologies alerts:

On Friday, May 12th, Yuval Wasserman bought 4,350 shares of FARO Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.42 per share, for a total transaction of $49,677.00.

FARO Technologies Stock Down 6.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ FARO traded down $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.32. 425,719 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,676. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.90 and its 200 day moving average is $27.14. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.30 and a fifty-two week high of $39.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FARO Technologies

FARO Technologies ( NASDAQ:FARO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $103.86 million for the quarter. FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.69% and a negative net margin of 10.80%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies during the first quarter worth about $308,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in FARO Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. State Street Corp grew its position in FARO Technologies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 884,806 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $21,775,000 after purchasing an additional 13,474 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in FARO Technologies by 527.8% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 48,135 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 40,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in FARO Technologies by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,652 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 17,233 shares in the last quarter. 95.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FARO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FARO Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of FARO Technologies from $32.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of FARO Technologies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of FARO Technologies from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

FARO Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FARO Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and support of three-dimensional imaging and software solutions. It operates through the United States and Canada, Americas-Other, Germany, EMEA-Other, Japan, China, and Asia-Other segments. The company was founded by Gregory A.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FARO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FARO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.