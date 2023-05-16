Zentek (NASDAQ:ZTEK) & Atlas Lithium (NASDAQ:ATLX) Head-To-Head Comparison

Zentek (NASDAQ:ZTEK – Get Rating) and Atlas Lithium (NASDAQ:ATLX – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Zentek and Atlas Lithium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zentek N/A N/A N/A Atlas Lithium -68,425.72% -305.61% -148.33%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.7% of Zentek shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.4% of Atlas Lithium shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zentek $202,406.00 733.60 -$30.87 million ($0.13) -11.48 Atlas Lithium $6,765.00 18,914.21 -$4.63 million N/A N/A

This table compares Zentek and Atlas Lithium’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Atlas Lithium has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zentek.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Zentek and Atlas Lithium, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zentek 0 0 1 0 3.00 Atlas Lithium 0 0 4 0 3.00

Zentek presently has a consensus target price of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 134.62%. Atlas Lithium has a consensus target price of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 84.31%. Given Zentek’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Zentek is more favorable than Atlas Lithium.

Summary

Zentek beats Atlas Lithium on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zentek

Zentek Ltd. is an emerging high-tech nano-graphite and graphene materials company. It focuses on the development of Albany Graphite Deposit project. The company was founded on July 29, 2008 and is headquartered in Thunder Bay, Canada.

About Atlas Lithium

Atlas Lithium Corporation operates as a mineral exploration and mining company in Brazil. It focuses on advancing and developing its 100%-owned hard-rock lithium project, which consists of 52 mineral rights covering an area of 56,078 acres that is located primarily in the municipality of Araçuaí in the Vale do Jequitinhonha region of the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil. It also owns 100% interests in various mining concessions for gold, diamond, and industrial sand; and participates in iron and quartzite projects. The company was formerly known as Atlas Lithium Corporation and changed its name to Brazil Minerals, Inc. in October 2022. Atlas Lithium Corporation is based in Beverly Hills, California.

