10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Shares Bought by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXG. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in 10x Genomics by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in 10x Genomics by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at 10x Genomics

In other 10x Genomics news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 1,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total value of $83,180.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 250,237 shares in the company, valued at $11,948,816.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 1,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total transaction of $83,180.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 250,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,948,816.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total value of $107,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 897,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,319,165.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,928 shares of company stock worth $2,086,012 over the last 90 days. 11.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

10x Genomics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TXG traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.61. 253,245 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 969,538. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.10 and a beta of 1.75. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.81 and a twelve month high of $56.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.42.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.06). 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 32.51% and a negative return on equity of 22.02%. The firm had revenue of $134.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on 10x Genomics from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on 10x Genomics from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on 10x Genomics from $57.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Stephens began coverage on 10x Genomics in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on 10x Genomics in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.85.

10x Genomics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.