10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Shares Sold by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP cut its stake in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TXG. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 64.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 45.5% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 95.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. 74.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

Insider Transactions at 10x Genomics

In other news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 1,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total transaction of $59,448.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,606,032.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 1,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total value of $83,180.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 250,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,948,816.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 1,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total transaction of $59,448.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,606,032.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,928 shares of company stock worth $2,086,012. 11.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

10x Genomics Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TXG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays started coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXG traded down $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.62. 33,416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 967,315. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.10 and a beta of 1.75. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.81 and a 12-month high of $56.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.42.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $134.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.87 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 22.02% and a negative net margin of 32.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

10x Genomics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.