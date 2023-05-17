1,179 Shares in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Acquired by Hamilton Wealth LLC

Hamilton Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Taika Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 246.2% during the 4th quarter. Taika Capital LP now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,441,000 after acquiring an additional 11,520 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medpace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in Medpace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,132,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Medpace by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Medpace by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,863,000 after purchasing an additional 13,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of MEDP stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $206.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,342. The company has a 50 day moving average of $192.60 and a 200 day moving average of $207.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 1.42. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.65 and a 12-month high of $241.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.51. Medpace had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 75.20%. The firm had revenue of $434.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Medpace from $226.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. 22nd Century Group reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Medpace in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.00.

Insider Activity at Medpace

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 31,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.83, for a total transaction of $7,020,475.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,451,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,107,628.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

