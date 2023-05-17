1,200 Shares in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Purchased by AM Squared Ltd

AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,200 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Workday in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Workday by 1,168.4% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Workday by 975.0% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 258 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ WDAY traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $185.39. 495,640 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,904,145. The company has a market cap of $48.02 billion, a PE ratio of -128.69, a PEG ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.28. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.72 and a 12 month high of $206.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $190.49 and a 200-day moving average of $184.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. Workday’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Workday news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total transaction of $916,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $916,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total transaction of $916,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $916,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.44, for a total transaction of $50,923.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 129,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,849,294.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,469 shares of company stock valued at $8,469,440 over the last ninety days. 21.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on WDAY. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.97.

About Workday

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.