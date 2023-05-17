13,843 Shares in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR) Purchased by Quarry Hill Advisors LLC

Quarry Hill Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000. Quarry Hill Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Index Fund Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $386,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $577,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $978,000. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,223,000.

DFGR stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.09. The stock had a trading volume of 28,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,678. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $23.02 and a 52 week high of $27.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.38.

About Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

