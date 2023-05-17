14,203 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Purchased by MY Purposeful Wealth CORP.

MY Purposeful Wealth CORP. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 14,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VWO. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,906.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,950,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,658,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827,299 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 843.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,898,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $178,758,000 after purchasing an additional 4,379,584 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 8,793,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850,015 shares during the last quarter. Yale University boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 49.6% in the first quarter. Yale University now owns 10,971,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $506,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6,844.1% in the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,049,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020,050 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

VWO stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $40.01. The company had a trading volume of 3,157,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,056,974. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $44.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.04. The stock has a market cap of $71.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

